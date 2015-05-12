The 10 things in advertising you need to know today

Pinterest Pinterest co-founder Evan Sharp.

Good morning. Here’s everything you need to know in the world of advertising today.

1. Microsoft’s new love of subscriptions could bring in up to 80% more revenue per customer. That’s a nice scenario considering boxed Microsoft Office sales are shrinking like crazy.

2. We spoke to Pinterest co-founder Evan Sharp. He told us how the company plans to spend its new millions in funding, and why it only hires nice employees.

3. IKEA is opening a cafe with beds instead of tables. Beds can be reserved for 45-minute eating slots, and after that, they will be made available for naps.

4. Snapchat has hired former Google exec Rob Saliterman to help bring in political ad money, AdAge reports. Saliterman previously led Google’s US political advertising sales team. He also worked for the White House communications team during President George W. Bush’s tenure in office.

5. Serial street harassers are tricked into catcalling their own mothers in this viral video. The video is aimed at cutting down street harassment on the streets of Lima.

6. A Welsh bus company has pulled an ad campaign after it was accused of sexism. The ads, on the back of its buses, featured topless models holding up signs saying “Ride me all day for £3.”

7. The Huffington Post has poached a top editor at The Guardian. Jo Confino will be the executive editor of The Huffington Post’s new impact and innovation department.

8. This master graphic designer can perfectly recreate well-known logos by hand. Seb Lester has developed typefaces and illustrations for NASA, Apple, Nike, and more.

9. These four mega brands will dominate the retail industry. Goldman Sachs has picked out for brands it believes will only get larger in the future.

10. Photo agency Getty Images is celebrating its 20-year anniversary this year with a campaign. It shows how well-known celebrities have changed over the years.

