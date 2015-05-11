The 10 things in advertising you need to know today

REUTERS/Brian Snyder Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

1. Israeli billionaire and Playtech founder Teddy Sagi has acquired London-based ad tech startup VisualDNA. The company uses personality quizzes to help marketers better target their ads.

2. Uber says it will “discourage” its drivers from installing ads in their cars. The move comes after unofficial third-party in-car ad network Viewswagen launched in the US earlier this month.

3. There are two reasons AOL thinks it can compete with Google and Facebook. AOL’s Tim Armstrong thinks the company can become the “top three” in digital advertising — it’s currently number 11.

4. Gravity4, the ad tech company founded by former RadiumOne CEO Gurbaksh Chahal, has made a $US350 million acquisition offer for rival firm Rocket Fuel. The latter company’s stock surged on Friday when news of the bid was made public.

5. There are a couple of big differences between people who eat at Chipotle and those who eat at McDonald’s. Chipotle customers tend to be more active, according to YouGov’s online tool, based on UK customers.

6. Google has found that only one in two video ads it serves across the web have the chance of ever being seen. Just 54% of video ads it serves on the web are viewable, compared to YouTube’s 91% viewability figure.

7. Snapchat is getting serious about advertising. It has rolled out a new ad format: 10-second video ads costing 2 cents per view, that run on the Discover section of the app.

8. Shake Shack has a huge problem that could undermine its expansion. The market is already packed with similar chains.

9. Facebook is being swamped with copyright infringement. Rights holders say the company is doing little to stop it.

10. Facebook is testing an in-app search engine, according to TechCrunch. It could prove fruitful for publishers in terms of distribution.

