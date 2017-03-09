The 10 things in advertising you need to know today

Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images DDB North America CEO Wendy Clark.

Good morning. Here’s everything you need to know in the world of advertising today.

1. DDB temporarily renamed itself DDB&R for International Women’s Day. As reported by Adweek, the additional letter is to honour the agency’s first female copywriter.

2. Kansas City-based creative agency Barkley acquired a consulting company. Adweek reports the creative shop acquired the design and strategy consultancy XperienceLab for an undisclosed sum.

3. The new boss of Formula 1 criticised US broadcasters for the sums they pay. Liberty Media chief, Greg Maffei, said he would look to significantly boost the amounts coming from US television rights.

4. Mercedes’ newest campaign “Grow Up” stars A$AP Rocky. The automobile brand is looking to redefine its target audience with the video ads.

5. Nest is giving out awards for the funniest clips from people’s security footage. The Google-owned company put out a call for users to submit their funniest clips to the “Nestie Awards.”

6. Snap’s stock went up after a billionaire investor bought in. David Tepper says he bought the stock as the company’s share price dropped and said he would do so again.

7. CBS CEO Les Moonves thinks tech companies will be bidding for NFL broadcasting rights the next time they’re up. According to AdAge, the head of the American broadcaster still thinks television channels have the best chance of retaining them.

8. Sprint is taking all of its direct and email marketing in house. Agency Spy reports the American carrier ended its relationship with DigitasLBi Chicago and is gradually internalizing its communication efforts.

9. Samsung wants to position itself as a local brand in India. The South Korean electronics brand is running ads that tackle local issues to connect with consumers in the country, according to a report from AdAge.

10. Microsoft urged girls to stay in STEM in new ad. According to Adweek, the latest instalment to its #MakeWhatsNext campaign is all about making sure girls follow their dreams in science, technology, engineering, and maths.

