10 things in advertising you need to know today

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Kim Kardashian has plans for more apps.

1. WPP, the world’s biggest advertising agency holding group, has reported a record £1.5 billion ($US2.3 billion) in annual profit. The company has also seen a strong start to the current trading year.

2. The Apple Watch launch event takes place on Monday. Here’s what to expect.

3. Yahoo employees thought they were safe from Marissa Mayer’s layoffs after last month. They were wrong.

4. Here’s how Kim Kardashian is plotting to take over the tech world. She is planning more apps.

5. Guardian News and Media, owner of the Guardian and Observer newspapers, says it expects its annual losses to remain broadly flat at about £20 million ($US30.2 million) for the 2015 financial year, thanks to a 20% lift in digital sales in the year to March 29, which has offset declines in print circulation and ad revenue. But the publisher’s outgoing CEO Andrew Miller says further investments in new products and international expansion are likely to lead to the company reporting increased losses over the next four to five years.

6. Here’s the history of the billion dollar Facebook business that never happened. Business Insider has plotted the rise and fall of FBX.

7. Business Insider’s Jay Yarow thinks Apple should kill its advertising business iAd. He believes it directly contradicts one of Apple’s core values: Its belief that it should not make money selling user data to third parties.

8. The guy responsible for the Samsung ads that demolished Apple is out of the company. Samsung Mobile’s CMO Todd Pendleton is leaving.

9. This cringeworthy ad for extra-marital affairs dating website was pulled for “vilifying women.” Dating site Ashley Madison has stopped broadcasting the ad after it sparked complaints to Australia’s ad watchdog.

10. The Salvation Army has used the popularity of last week’s biggest viral news story — the dress — to create a PSA about domestic abuse. The ad asks: “Why is it so hard to see black and blue?”

