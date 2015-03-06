The 10 things in advertising you need to know today

By Justin Sullivan/Getty Images Apple is about to introduce more targeting options for iAd.

1. We spoke to HTC’s new chief marketing officer Idris Mootee about how he plans to make the brand “brilliant” again. It’s all about “human connectiveness,” he said.

2. Apple’s iAd is about to add more targeting capabilities. Data, like phone numbers and email addresses, will be used for targeting

3. We asked developers for their thoughts on Google’s move to add search ads within the Play Store. One developer told us paid search is like “a shot to the gut.”

4. The first ad for Tinder Plus sees a woman go on a boozy, sex-filled tour of Europe. It demonstrates two of the key features of the paid subscription service: Passport and the Undo button.

5. A size 22 model goes Photoshop-free in new ads for plus-size clothing store. Tess Holliday is the latest woman to go Photoshop-free in her new campaign for retailer Torrid.

6. Athletic wear companies are going after these three types of people. The companies have identified which customers are the most lucrative.

7. MySpace’s former VP of online marketing has revealed what went so wrong for the social network. He spoke at the By:Larm conference in Oslo this week about the “massive spaghetti-ball mess” of its website and the “politics, greed” of parent company news Corporation to a doomed attempt to acquire streaming music service Spotify.

8. If you run a Facebook page, expect the follower count to drop soon, TechCrunch reports. It is removing inactive accounts, such as people who have died, from the Like total.

9. Apple invited Facebook and other companies to a super secret Apple Watch lab. BMW and United Airlines have also been invited down to Cupertino to prepare their WatchKit apps ahead of Monday’s event.

10. Twitter advertisers can now target users based on things such as how much money they earn and products they have bought offline in the past, the company announced in a blog post on Thursday. The “partner audiences” product uses data from third-party providers Acxiom and Datalogix.

