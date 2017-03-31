The 10 things in advertising you need to know today

Good morning. Here’s everything you need to know in the world of advertising today.

1. London’s transport body wants to encourage diversity in its advertising. TfL set up an advertising steering group, which discussed the idea of encouraging brands to feature more diverse groups of people in their ads.

2. Tech companies agreed to do more to reduce the spread of extremist content online. Google, Facebook, Twitter, and Microsoft agreed to develop technical tools to identify and remove terrorist propaganda after a meeting with the UK home secretary, The Drum reported.

3. How Intuit’s cofounder invested in Snapchat. Scott Cook initially didn’t believe in the product but invested after meeting the app’s founder Evan Spiegel in a Stanford class.

4. Facebook is building its own personal donation feature to compete with GoFundMe. The new feature is available to everyone over the age of 18 in the United States.

5. BETC London is the latest agency to name a female chief creative officer. The French agency named Rosie Bardales its new CCO, according to Campaign.

6. Twitter will stop counting usernames in tweets. The social media company is making the changes based on user feedback, The Drum reported.

7. Marriot is giving four influencers Snap Spectacles for a new campaign. The social media stars will take over the brand’s Snapchat account for the campaign which runs until July, as Ad Week reported.

8. Carl’s Jr.’s outgoing CEO took credit for the brand’s marketing u-turn. After saying he liked the brands’ racy ads in a 2015 interview, Andrew Puzder said he approached agency 72&Sunny and told them they didn’t work anymore, according to Ad Week.

9. Inside Verizon’s battle to save mobile streaming service go90. The mobile-focused video service is struggling to get traction.

10. Creative agency AKQA reportedly won the Netflix creative account in Europe. The service is also planning a big European push, according to AgencySpy.

