The 10 things in advertising you need to know today

Good morning. Here’s everything you need to know before you head into your first meeting.

1. These 16 well-known brands started off their lives as products for the military, or companies founded during the war. Some are rather surprising.

2. Some of these modern ads are even more sexist than their “Mad Men” era counterparts. While demeaning ads were more prominent in the 1950s and 1960s, these modern ads could give them a run for their money.

3. US cable TV operator Cablevision wants to buy the New York Daily News for $US1, Reuters reports.The offer would come one month after New York media and real estate magnate Mortimer Zuckerman said he was considering selling the newspaper and had hired Lazard Ltd to assist with the process.

4. Starbucks is going to start selling smoothies with Greek yogurt and kale in some locations. The rollout comes as Starbucks seeks to double food sales.

5. Meet the ‘Shazam for fashion,’ an app that listens to the TV shows you’re watching and tells you what the actors are wearing. Spylight works with TV and movie studios to ensure that it shows you the exact brand and product worn by the actors, and if it’s an expensive designer item it will show you cheaper alternatives too.

6.

McDonald’s is going to start offering an all-day breakfast menu at several locations in San Diego next month, the company told Business Insider Monday. Here’s everything you need to know.

7. Jay Z relaunched his Tidal music streaming service on Monday. He has managed to persuade some of the biggest names in music — including Kanye West, Usher, Arcade Fire, Daft Punk, and Madonna — to support it and star in its marketing campaign.

8. WPP’s programmatic advertising platform Xaxis has acquired US mobile e-commerce adtech company ActionX, the advertising agency holding group announced on Monday. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. ActionX specialises in tracking and targeting consumers with ads across multiple devices and is backed by Verizon Ventures, the wireless company’s venture capital arm.

9. Tumblr has hired Stephanie Dolgins as its first chief marketing officer, Re/code reports. Douglas joins Tumblr from her own marketing agency Dolgins & Company, and she was previously a senior vice president at AOL.

10. ZenithOptimedia has lowered its global ad spending forecast for 2015 and 2016, The Wall Street Journal’s CMO Today reports. The agency cites the deepening recession in Eastern Europe and slowing growth in China for its revision — ad spending is estimated to increase 4.4% to $US544 billion this year, compared with its prior forecast of 4.9% growth.

