The 10 things in advertising you need to know today

Good morning. Here’s everything you need to know in the world of advertising today.

1. Here’s how much Steve Jobs used to obsess over presentations. In a Fast Company interview about their new book “Becoming Steve Jobs: The Evolution of a Reckless Upstart Into a Visionary Leader,” Brent Schlender and Rick Tetzeli talk about just how deeply committed to nailing his speaking opportunities Jobs used to be.

2.

YouTube stars Dan & Phil created an over-the-top video to announce their book and tour. In less than a day the book went straight to number one and the tour is pretty much sold out

3.

This top global CEO posts on Instagram up to six times a day — here’s why. Carter Murray, worldwide CEO of ad agency FCB, spoke to us about his social media habits.

4. A Chinese tech company is looking to create buzz around its new phone by…comparing Apple to the Nazis. Leshi TV’s billionaire founder and CEO Jia Yueting posted a provocative image to his verified Weibo page, which depicts a cartoon image of Adolf Hitler.

5. Apple’s retail chief Angela Ahrendts has explained in a new interview why she left her role as CEO of fashion brand Burberry and joined Apple in 2014. She praised CEO Tim Cook’s leadership skills.

6. Tim Cook says “There’s something very dangerous happening” in America. In a Washington Post op-ed published late Sunday night, Apple CEO Tim Cook expounded upon his earlier remarks on Twitter Friday, saying he was “deeply disappointed” in the recently-passed law in Indiana that shields business owners from turning away customers for religious reasons.

7. Jay Z is relaunching his new streaming site with support from Kanye West, Rihanna, Nicki Minaj, and more. Jay Z bought Tidal earlier this year for a reported $US56 million.

8. Amazon has denied rumours claiming it’s on the cusp of a huge acquisition. Reports had suggested it was in talks to buy luxury fashion site Net-A-Porter.

9. The Drum has taken a deep dive into Adidas’ marketing strategy that it hopes will help turnaround the brand’s fortunes. It is ditching its “functional” marketing, allowing for more co-creation, and it is reducing its number of product lines.

10. Mountain Dew has launched its first ever global marketing campaign, The Wall Street Journal’s CMO Today reports. The brand is resurrecting its “Do the Dew” tagline.

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

