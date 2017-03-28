The 10 things in advertising you need to know today

Good morning. Here’s everything you need to know in the world of advertising today.

1. Spotify acquired video discovery startup MightyTV. The acquisition is another step for the the music streaming company to turn its free tier into a standalone business and signals its ad tech ambitions, as ad tech veteran and MightyTV founder Brian Adams is becoming its technology chief.

2. An analyst predicted the YouTube ad boycott could cost Google $US750 million. With big brands freezing their ad spend, the tech company is becoming significantly exposed.

3. Unilever won’t be pulling its spend from Google. The CPG giant’s chief marketer Keith Weed told Business Insider the best way to negotiate is in private.

4. The Guardian is suing Rubicon Project. The newspaper is preparing a lawsuit alleging the ad tech vendor didn’t disclose fees it placed on advertisers looking to buy ads with the newspaper.

5. Snap’s shares went up after analysts gave it positive ratings. The company now has 12 “buy” ratings and its stock price went up to $US23.50.

6. Breitbart articles are showing up in the “top stories” section on Google. The reason is that “top stories” is part of the company’s search product, which has different criteria than Google News.

7. Ads from brands who blacklisted Breitbart are still appearing on the site. A number of users found ads from Nordstrom and BMW on the site, despite the brands saying they had added it to their blacklist, The New York Times reports.

8. Grey London renamed itself in a push for industry diversity. The ad agency is taking on the name of its Jewish founders, Valenstein & Fatt for the next 100 days, The Drum reports.

9. Google is ramping up on header bidding. The company is adding hundreds of publishers to the open beta of its exchange bidding dynamic allocation (EBDA), AdAge reported.

10. Internet ad spend will surpass TV in 2017. A report from Zenith Media predicted global internet advertising spend will grow to reach $US205 billion this year, The Drum reported.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.