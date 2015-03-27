10 things in advertising you need to know today

YouTube/Pepsi Pepsi has overtaken Diet Coke in the US.

Good morning. Here’s everything you need to know in the world of advertising today.

1. Yahoo’s recovery is so weak it is set to be overtaken by Twitter on digital display ad revenues in the US this year. That’s according to a new forecast from eMarketer.

2. Amazon is considering making its biggest acquisition yet, but it could still fall apart. The company is reportedly looking at making a €2 billion bid for online retailer Net-a-Porter.

3. Pepsi has overtaken Diet Coke in US soda sales, according to Beverage Digest. The drink now has a market share of 8.5%, slightly smaller than Pepsi’s 8.8% share.

4. Beats knew Miley Cyrus’ twerk at the VMAs was going to happen two weeks before the award show even aired. Beats’ contacts in the music industry helped it turn around a funny Cyrus-related ad in just a fortnight.

5. Adidas is making five drastic changes to win back customers. The company’s five-year plan, which it revealed at an investor meeting on Thursday, includes a proposal to use robots to bring manufacturing back to Europe and to the US from Asia.

6. Here’s another reason Google should be afraid of Facebook. Ads on YouTube are 6X cheaper than those on Facebook.

The new Facebook Messenger sounds like it’s going to make online shopping so much easier. It helps keep your inbox clean, and makes it easy to store your receipts or ask questions.

Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff has made good on a threat to Indiana over its controversial “anti-gay” legislation. Benioff says Salesforce has canceled all programs that would involve its customers or employees needing to travel to Indiana.

9. Sir Martin Sorrell says print media may be more effective than most people in the ad industry think, The Times reported. The WPP boss said the shift to digital may have gone too far.

10. The UK has become the first market where digital will take more than 50% of media spend, according to eMarketer. The UK will retain its lead by this measure until 2018, when digital’s portion of total ad spending in China will become the largest worldwide, the research agency says.

