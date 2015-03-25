The 10 things in advertising you need to know today

Good morning. Here’s everything you need to know in the world of advertising today.

1. Facebook may be partnering with Vice and Vox to make a huge move in video that could frighten YouTube. Facebook wants to make sure premium quality videos appear in the news feed, so it can make more revenue from video ads and sponsorships.

2. Millennials are telling lies about McDonald’s. They say they don’t eat there, but it’s still incredibly popular amongst younger people, according to analysts at Morgan Stanley.

3. RadioShack looks set to auction off personal data about its customers. A website for Hilco Streambank, which is acting as an intermediary for RadioShack’s bankruptcy, says an asset class of personal data, including 13 million email addresses and 65 million customer names and physical addresses, is up for sale.

4. Marissa Mayer appears to have abandoned one of her strongest attributes as a CEO. Lately, it seems as if Mayer has put her drive for radical, morale-improving transparency at Yahoo into reverse.

5. Amazon is working with the industry to make all ads across the web better. The Amazon Media Group is working with agencies to create “centres of excellence.”

6.

The logo Senator Ted Cruz selected for his 2016 presidential campaign has left some graphic designers baffled. They think it looks like a burning flag.

7. Microsoft is letting competitors into its biggest conference for the first time in years. In years past, VMware, Oracle, Salesforce, and as of last year, Amazon, were all explicitly banned from Microsoft WPC in an effort to protect against the leaking of trade secrets.

8. Coca-Cola is on the hunt for a new message. The drinks maker has invited 10 agencies to pitch ideas for its next big global campaign.

9. Digiday has explored whether publishers are ready for Google’s new “mobile friendly” search rankings. Google said in February that it plans to factor in “mobile friendliness” into its mobile search rankings.

10. Audi has created a “disappearing billboard”, Adweek reports. The Audi A7 Sportback h-tron emits nothing but water vapour, so its billboard is made from water vapour too.

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

NOW WATCH: Liam Neeson transformed what could have been an ordinary mobile game ad into a Super Bowl great



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.