The 10 things in advertising you need to know today

Good morning. Here’s everything you need to know in the world of advertising today.

1. Google’s executive chairman can’t guarantee ads won’t appear next to inappropriate content. Eric Schmidt said there’s no foolproof way to guarantee a brand’s ads won’t appear against questionable content on YouTube and other sites serving Google’s ads.

2. Senate Republicans voted to sell browsing data without consent. The vote killed a set of Obama-era regulations including one to require ISPs to get consent before sharing consumers’ web-browsing data with advertisers.

3. These are the biggest brands that pulled ads from Google and YouTube. American brands Johnson & Johnson and Beam Suntory stopped their ad spend with the tech company.

4. Measuring brainwaves during movie trailers can predict box office success. Two scientists from Northwestern University measured people’s “level of engagement” while watching an ad.

5. AB Inbev launched a media review after its merger with SAB Miller. All six holding companies have been invited to pitch, according to Ad Week.

6. Publicis teamed up with Microsoft. The deal will “help enterprise businesses leverage the power of online and offline data to reimagine their digital operations at scale,” as reported by The Drum.

7. An employee of Dentsu Aegis Indonesia committed suicide. The reasons behind the suicide are still unknown but there is nothing that suggests it was related to the employee’s work, according to Campaign.

8. Emirates took a shot at the laptop ban for airlines in a new ad. The ad features Jennifer Aniston and touts its in-flight entertainment offering.

9. SteelHouse added a new executive team and launched a new creative platform. The ad tech company wants to push its retargeting solution to more advertisers, according to The Drum.

10. The Virgin Airlines brand is being retired. The company is owned by Alaska Airlines will blend the two brands but won’t get rid of the perks Virgin has become known for, as reported by The Drum.

