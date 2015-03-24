The 10 things in advertising you need to know today

Good morning. Here’s everything you need to know in the world of advertising today.

1. Facebook is reportedly in talks with The New York Times, BuzzFeed, and National Geographic to get them to publish content direct to its platform. The idea is that content would load quicker than external links, but it comes with the caveats of data and ad revenue sharing.

2. Twitter is testing a tool to zap hate speech. Negative and mean tweets are a major barrier to the platform’s growth.

3. Publicis Groupe boss Maurice Lévy spoke at Advertising Week Europe in London about French politics. He said over the last few decades French government had a “disease, which is half-pregnancy”: In other words, he thinks promised reforms and policies don’t go deep enough.

4. These are the four mistakes that led to Adidas’ downfall. Sales have been falling in the North American market for the past three years, and investors are beginning to question the CEO’s performance

5. Havas CEO Yannick Bolloré thinks women are “too cautious” in business. He told delegates at Advertising Week Europe that men take more risks.

6. Eric Schmidt wants everyone to stop saying Google Glass is dead. “Google is about taking risks and there’s nothing about adjusting Glass that suggests we’re ending it,” he told the Wall Street Journal.

7. Here is the Starbucks internal memo that showed the #RaceTogether campaign was doomed from the start. It was a logistical nightmare.

8. Instagram has launched a new app that lets users create photo collages. Brands including Sephora and Victoria’s Secret have already begun using it.

9. Fast food companies are breaking their promise when it comes to advertising to kids. Young children have trouble distinguishing what’s being sold in an ad — is it the food, or those little Despicable Me characters? — a study found.

10. Salma Hayek has finally stopped rebelling against social media and has opened Facebook and Instagram accounts. She wants to celebrate fan art.

