The 10 things in advertising you need to know today

Good morning. Here’s everything you need to know in the world of advertising today.

1. Facebook partnered with ad tech companies to take on Google. The social networking company is opening up its audience network through partnerships with Amazon, AppNexus, Index Exchange, Media.net, Sonobi, and Sortable.

2. AT&T and Verizon pulled ads from Google. The move comes after it was revealed some of the two telcos’ ads appeared next to extremist content.

3. Snapchat is stepping up its efforts in TV advertising. The company is touting its ability to get people to watch shows advertised in the app.

4. Medium launched a paid subscription service. The company said the premium version will give users access to a “new layer of Medium,” without revealing details.

5. Google will allow people to share their location with each other in Maps. The feature already existed in 2009 in its Latitude app.

6. The NFL is getting rid of one of its most annoying ad breaks. The American football league is cutting the commercial breaks around a kickoff after a team has scored, as reported by Ad Age.

7. Havas stands to lose a significant part of business with Sears. The French group is the creative and media agency for the chain, which warned it could be in trouble, according to Ad Age.

8. Meta X launched a blockchain product to coordinate the advertising supply chain. The ad tech company said the benefits of its AdChain product include a trustworthy view of all data related to a campaign and an audit trail, as reported by The Drum.

9. MillerCoors is allowing people to order beer through Amazon Alexa and Dash buttons. The delivery requests are fulfilled in the space of an hour, according to Ad Age.

10. The MLB and Budweiser teamed up to create team cans. The beer brand is using local artists to create cans for each baseball team for the start of the season, as reported by Ad Week.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.