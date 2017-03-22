The 10 things in advertising you need to know today

Good morning. Here’s everything you need to know in the world of advertising today.

1. The real motivations behind the YouTube ad boycott. Business Insider spoke to dozens of advertising executives who suggested the recent noise about brand ads appearing next to questionable content on YouTube is largely about the opportunity to bash Google.

2. Online advertisers signed up to standards to get rid of annoying ads. The Coalition for Better Ads wants to stop pop-up advertisements, auto-play video ads with sound, flashing animated ads and full-screen ads that mask underlying content from readers or viewers.

3. Snap’s stock went up after getting a “buy” rating. The endorsement came from the firm Drexel Hamilton and helped Snap’s stock increase up by 2% on Tuesday.

4. Google wants to create promotions in its voice-controlled assistant — but not ads. Google UK’s head of agencies Matt Bush said the company wants to integrate brands into voice navigation in a way that adds to the user experience.

5. Twitter suspended more than half a million accounts with links to “violent extremism”. The company shut down a total of 376,890 accounts in the last six months of 2016, Twitter said in its latest transparency report.

6. Pinterest is expecting $US500 million in revenue for 2017, according to sources. The company declined to comment on the number, but did say it wasn’t planning on an IPO just yet.

7. YouTube is fixing the setting that blocked LGBTQ+ videos in its restricted mode. The setting allows organisations like schools to filter content which includes swearing, violence, and depictions of eating disorders.

8. Under Armour was accused of plagiarism for one of its ad campaigns. Fans of the brand Never Too Pretty said Under Armour’s #impretty campaign was very similar to the smaller brand’s marketing.

9. Native ad spending will reach $US22 billion in the US this year. The native market, which includes digital display ads, video advertorials, print, and online branded content is set to grow by over 36%, as reported by The Drum.

10. Apple is abandoning its expensive image. Apple’s announcement on Tuesday, in which it revealed a new low-cost iPad and upgraded the least-expensive iPhone, shows that Apple has started to compete on price

NOW WATCH: This is why you should never throw your coffee grounds away



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.