The 10 things in advertising you need to know today

Good morning. Here’s everything you need to know in the world of advertising today.

1. Telco Altice is acquiring video ad tech startup Teads. The Dutch telecoms company is buying the French startup in a deal valued at $US307 million.

2. Google announced stricter policies and a hiring spree to fix ads appearing next to extremist content. The tech company announced it would increase its capacity to review content and would make more controls available to advertisers.

3. Google’s boss in Europe apologised to advertisers and agencies after ads appeared next to extremist content on its platform. However, Matt Brittin said the brand ads appearing next to extremist content is affecting “pennies, not pounds” in spend.

4. Adobe launched a product allowing brands to buy media space. Called Advertising Cloud, it includes three components Search, TubeMogul’s demand-side platform, and what Adobe calls “dynamic creative optimization.”

5. Interpublic Group’s CEO isn’t ruling out freezing its spend with Google. Speaking on a panel at Advertising Week Europe, Michael Roth said the agency was in discussions with the tech company.

6. Twitter is opening up its live video platform. The social network wants to make it easier for broadcasters to live stream content using their professional equipment.

7. A Wall Street analyst downgraded Google. Brian Wieser shifted Pivotal’s position on Google stock from “buy” to “hold” and reduced its price target from $US970 to $US950.

8. Honda fired its media-buying agency, Mediavest Spark, after a breakdown in trust, The Wall Street Journal reports. The automaker found the Publicis Groupe agency wasn’t paying media companies within the expected time and that money set aside to pay bonuses to certain agency staff never made it to those individuals, the report alleges, citing people familiar with the matter.

9. The ANA wants to standardize gender equality in ads. The American trade body is making an ad-scoring system available for any copy-testing service, AdAge reported.

10. Foursquare released a data dashboard for foot traffic. The tech company’s new tool will allow brands to measure what time of day and how many people go into a store, according to Adweek.

