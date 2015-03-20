The 10 things in advertising you need to know today

McDonald’s on Facebook McDonald’s and other fast food chains are going big on chicken in their marketing.

Good morning. Here’s everything you need to know in the world of advertising before you head off for the weekend.

1. Upworthy’s co-founder Peter Koechley has apologised for the clickbait “monster” his site unleashed on the internet. He spoke about how Upworthy is saying goodbye to its clickbait headlines and its noble mission to make the world more empathetic.

2. The US dollar took a huge bite out of Nike’s quarterly revenue. Nike missed analysts’ expectations for revenue in its third quarter.

3. Government investigators wanted to sue Google after finding “real harm to consumers” back in 2012. Key members of the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) wanted to bring antitrust charges against Google, saying it abused its monopoly power.

4. Here’s what Google needs to do to make sure Apple Pay doesn’t take over the world. The big question for Google, then, is whether it will follow Apple’s lead and encourage more Android manufacturers to put in more of those embedded security elements — and whether the phone makers will follow through.

5. 35,000 people signed up the The Guardian’s six-month-old membership scheme. Some of those pay anywhere between £15 to £60 per month for access to events, classes, debates, festivals, and gifts.

6. Twitch’s CEO explained why he’s happy Amazon – not Google or Yahoo – bought the gaming livestreaming service. He says it’s all down to keeping a commitment to let Twitch stay independent.

7. Last year a blog called A Plus was created in Ashton Kutcher’s living room. Now it has 50 million readers and it has just raised $US3.5 million.

8. McDonald’s, Burger King, and Chipotle really want you to order chicken. It’s an attempt to pad profits.

9. Agency network Havas reported a 9.4% lift in profit and 5.2% revenue increase, AdAge reports. Speaking at a meeting with analysts in Paris, Havas CEO Yannick Bolloré described his outlook on 2015 as “serene.”

10. Procter & Gamble cut its traditional ad spending by 14% last year, according to The Wall Street Journal’s CMO Today. P&G trimmed back the most of all the top 10 advertisers in the US, Kantar data shows.

