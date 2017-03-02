The 10 things in advertising you need to know today

Good morning. Here’s everything you need to know in the world of advertising today.

1. Snap is going public at a $US24 billion valuation. The company raised $US3.4 billion after selling 200 million shares.

2. Facebook’s video app launched on Apple TV. The app launched on Samsung Smart TVs earlier this week.

3. These are the 10 most-liked advertising CEOs. Glassdoor data from the past two years classes the best bosses across the industry, from traditional agencies to ad tech companies.

3. Casey Neistat is getting a daily live show on CNN. The broadcaster acqui-hired the YouTube star and his team after buying his app Beme in November.

4. YouTube thinks its popularity with young people gives its TV service an edge. The video streaming platform wants to get its younger audience to pay for their first TV package.

5. Investors are keeping a close eye on Snap’s stock price. Many see Facebook, which lost 30% of its value in the first weeks of its IPO, as a cautionary tale.

6. Foursquare is licensing its location data to other companies. The company is making its Pilgrim toolkit, which gives “specific awareness of context in space,” available to brands and marketers.

7. Marissa Mayer will not be paid her 2016 bonus. Worth as much as $US2 million, the Yahoo CEO is giving it up because of the hacking incidents the company suffered in 2014 and revealed last year.

8. Tesla is holding a contest for its next advertisement. CEO Elon Musk put the plan in motion after he received a letter from a fifth grade student with the idea for the car brand.

9. Snap’s Evan Spiegel will make $US4.5 billion from the IPO. The CEO and his CTO, Bobby Murphy own the most shares in the company.

10. An American took out an ad in the London Times to say he is the rightful King of England. The man claims he is a descendant of a royal Welsh line from the third century.

