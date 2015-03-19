10 things in advertising you need to know today

Starbucks Starbucks is going all in on its #RaceTogether campaign.

Good morning. Here’s everything you need to know in the world of advertising today.

1. Yahoo has pulled out of China. The company has axed between 200 and 300 employees.

2. Starbucks took its recently launched race relations campaign into the annual shareholders’ meeting. Instead of limiting the conversation to proxy statements and financial results, the coffee giant talked extensively about a topic that is typically considered off limits in corporate America: Race.

3. Starbucks employees aren’t enthralled with the #RaceTogether push. To find out what Starbucks employees had to say about the controversial campaign, we visited seven locations in New York’s Manhattan.

4. Foursquare’s revenue is at least doubling each year. That’s according to its sales boss Steven Rosenblatt.

5. Apple’s new TV service could be a $US2 billion business in its first year. Business Insider Intelligence analysed numbers, including Apple TV shipment projections, active-device estimates, and growth rates of competing services after they have launched to paint a picture of how large an Apple TV service could really be.

6. McDonald’s is plotting to copy Amazon’s strategy. “You could walk up [to a digital kiosk], tap your phone to it, and sync your account via an app. From there, the screen would not just show a stock menu, but provide your order history, and offer Amazon-like recommendations,” according to Fast Company.

7. AppNexus has acquired digital advertising and analytics company Yieldex for an undisclosed sum, AppNexus announced Wednesday. The Wall Street Journal reports the deal was worth about $US100 million in cash and stock. AppNexus raised a $US110 million Series E round in September from WPP.

8. Here’s what happens when you ask a bunch of kids what they think of bankers. The result plays out in a fun ad campaign for the Belgian Financial Sector Federation.

9. Playbuzz, the company crushing all other publishers on Facebook, just raised $US16 million. We spoke to the company’s CEO Shaul Olmert.

10. The Guardian, CNN, Reuters, Financial Times, and The Economist have formed an ad alliance to take on Google and Facebook. The premium programmatic ad network is called “The Pangaea Alliance.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.