The 10 things in advertising you need to know today

Marc by Marc Jacobs Marc Jacobs wants real people to front his fall/winter campaign.

Good morning. Here’s everything you need to know in the world of advertising today.

1. American Apparel has had yet another ad banned for appearing to “sexualize a child.” The UK’s Advertising Standards Authority said the image on the retailer’s website, which depicted a young-looking model, was irresponsible and likely to cause serious offence.

2. Here’s why WPP is unlikely to be buying 100% of Tesco’s data and loyalty business Dunnhumby. Reuters sources have valued the Dunnhumby business at £2 billion ($US3 billion.)

3. British broadcaster ITV has blamed the decline in unemployment for falling TV ratings. ITV chief Adam Crozier said the economic recovery in Britain is chipping away at the number of unemployed people who would have had enough spare time to watch broadcast TV.

4. Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz took out a full-page ad in The New York Times to announce a very controversial new effort. Schultz wants Starbucks baristas to start talking about race relations with customers

5. Buffalo Wild Wings created a new job so you can watch the right TV channel. The fastest-growing casual dining restaurant in America has been hiring “guest captains” who change television channels, offer beer and sauce samples, and encourage people to play trivia games.

6. Bud Light’s latest slogan backfired, and now people are accusing the brand of promoting rape. The brand tweeted “On #StPatricksDay you can pinch people who don’t wear green. You can also pinch people who aren’t #UpForWhatever.” The tweet has now been deleted.

7. Now Discovery and Viacom are also in talks to join Apple’s TV service. They will be joining ABC, Fox, and CBS, according to The Wall Street Journal.

8. Marc Jacobs is using Instagram to find potential models. The designer wants a group of friends to rep his fall/winter campaign.

9. Oracle reported another strong quarter. Cloud software and cloud revenue was up 7% in Q3.

10. Bloomberg’s head of mobile is leaving to launch a new startup. Oke Okaro is pursuing a new venture, although we don’t know what this yet.

NOW WATCH: Here are 8 steps to follow if you want to be a millionaire



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.