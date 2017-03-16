The 10 things in advertising you need to know today

Lucas Jackson/Reuters Pictures Rubicon Project former CEO Frank Addante was named chairman of the company.

Good morning. Here’s everything you need to know in the world of advertising today.

1. Russian hackers broke into millions of Yahoo accounts. The US Department of Justice indicted four individuals, two of them from the Russian intelligence service FSB.

2. How Rubicon Project wants to return to growth under its new CEO. In an interview with Business Insider, the ad tech company’s new boss Michael Barrett touted the renewed core focus on becoming the largest independent ad exchange, while founder and chairman Frank Addante addressed his company’s sale rumours.

3. Adblock Plus named the first members of its Acceptable Ads Committee. The committee will decide on the Acceptable Ads program that allows “non-intrusive” ads that meet certain standards to be served to users of Adblock Plus, AdBlock, Adblock Browser, and Crystal.

4. Snap’s valuation doesn’t add up according to analysts. A note from Cantor Fitzgerald measured the company’s value using the enterprise-value-to-revenue multiple, which was much higher for Snap than for Facebook, Twitter, and Google.

5. Tastemade said it’s growing faster on Instagram than Snapchat. The online video network 1 million to 1.5 million views for its stories.

6. Fox, Turner, and Viacom are teaming up for a TV ad targeting platform. As reported by AdAge, the three broadcasters are launching OpenAP, which will allow standardised audience targeting across the networks.

7. Apple’s new ad is all about iMessage stickers. The Cupertino company hid a number of pop culture references throughout the ad.

8. Ad tech veterans launched a blockchain-powered ad exchange. According to the Wall Street Journal, the platform will allow more transparency while lowering risks and providing better data security.

9. Snapchat will prioritise its original shows for Discover. According to Digiday, the company wants to run itself more like a TV and entertainment business.

10. Johnson & Johnson wants to take French brand Le Petit Marseillais to the US. According to AdAge, the brand will be distributed through Walmart and is the first J&J brand to launch without a TV campaign.

