The 10 things in advertising you need to know today

1. Marissa Mayer won’t be the CEO of Yahoo’s remaining business after the sale to Verizon. It’s not clear if she will remain with the search and news business the mobile carrier is acquiring.

2. Heinz is using Don Draper’s failed pitch for as an ad. The ads, which didn’t show the brand’s product, were originally rejected in the TV show but will now be used in print, social media, and billboards in New York.

3. Verizon wanted to cut its acquisition of Yahoo by $US925 million. The internet company’s board rejected the idea of giving such a big discount and the mobile carrier ended up lowering its original offer by only $US350 million.

4. Mark Zuckerberg said the calls to kick Peter Thiel off Facebook’s board are “crazy.” The CEO of the social network defended the billionaire investor, who has ties to US President Trump.

5. Applebee’s picked its third creative agency in less than two years. According to Ad Week, Grey was picked as the restaurant chain’s newest agency after a creative review launched in December.

6. Twitch is going to livestream all 831 episodes of ‘Power Rangers’. The videostreaming site is capitalising on the release of the new movie to highlight its streams of content other than gaming.

7. Yext filed for an IPO two years behind schedule. The company, which helps business keep their listings on Yelp, Google Maps, and Apple’s Siri up-to-date, is showing growing losses but said it was in a growth period.

8. Barbie wants dads to play with dolls with their daughters. The brand found out the more fathers are involved in a girl’s imaginative play, the more they contribute to their real-life development.

9. YouTube wants advertisers to turn classic books into a six-second videos. According to Ad Age, the video platform signed up agencies to the project to promote its six second ad format.

10. Casey Neistat explained why he was interested in working with CNN. As reported by The Drum, the online influencer said the collaboration involves a lot of testing to see what works.

