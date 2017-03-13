The 10 things in advertising you need to know today

Good morning. Here’s everything you need to know in the world of advertising today.

1. WPP’s Sir Martin Sorrell slammed Google and said it should “take responsibility.” The CEO of the advertising group was on a panel at the IPA’s Festival of British Advertising, where he said the search giant wasn’t doing enough for advertisers concerned about the safety of their brands.

2. McCann Japan created a creative director robot nearly as good as staff. After a nationwide survey about two ads — one created by a human and the other by the AI system — little over half of the votes went to the commercial created by agency staff.

3. Facebook signed a deal with Major League Soccer. The social network will livestream 22 games from the 2017 season.

4. eBay is prioritising its own in-house advertising business. According to The Drum, the online auction house is banning product ads linking to third party sites and is recruiting its own ad sales team.

5. Liberty Media CEO John Maffei has been toying with Pandora’s stock price. The CEO of the media group, which is reportedly interested in buying the company, has made several comments causing the stock price of the online radio company to fluctuate.

6. Britain’s counter terror police unit released a podcast. Each episode of the show, called “Code:Severe,” is about a terror plot the unit foiled.

7. Inside Ericsson’s plans to help roll out an ad network. As The Drum reports, the Swedish network technology company wants to partner with telecoms companies to monetise their first party data.

8. A billboard outside of Tesla’s offices wants Elon Musk to “dump Trump.” The CEO of the electric car company sits on the US President’s business advisory council and manufacturing jobs initiative.

9. NFL star Michael Bennett is donating all of his 2017 endorsement earnings to charity. The Seattle Seahawks defensive end was inspired by Chance the Rapper, who pledged $US1 million to Chicago Public Schools.

10. Nick Denton’s next venture is likely to be in mobile messaging. As reported by Ad Age, the founder of Gawker said at SXSW he believes the next phase of media is in conversational platforms.

