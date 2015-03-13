The 10 things in advertising you need to know today

The Verge Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel.

Good morning. Here’s everything you need to know in the world of advertising before you head off for the weekend.

1. Kevin Bacon is starring in an ad for eggs. “Because nobody knows eggs better than bacon.”

2. Advertisers are paying insanely high rates to get their ads on Snapchat. Re/code claims advertisers are paying a CPM (cost per mille/1000) of $US100, twice as much as most premium video ad products.

3. Here are 16 crazy-interesting facts about Google you probably don’t know. A Quora user posed a straightforward question — “What are some mind-blowing facts about Google?” — and we’ve picked out our favourite answers.

4. The rate of decline in TV viewing in the US is accelerating, according to new data from Nielsen. It’s a nightmare scenario for TV networks.

5. The New York Times, Wall Street Journal, and Washington Post have signed up with a startup that lets readers pay to read individual articles online for 20 cents each. Dutch startup Blendle has announced its biggest partners yet.

6. Nike sneakerheads put Apple fanboys to shame. Sneakerheads are rabid collectors and aficionados of rare, limited and exclusive sneakers.

7. This YouTube star has the perfect explanation for why broadcast TV is doomed. YouTube and Twitch star Sean Plott talks to Business Insider about the power of analytics.

8. Publicis Groupe has acquired commerce agency Expicient, the agency network announced in a press release. Financial details of the deal were not disclosed.

9. Grey Berlin has created a fun “ad roulette” game. Users can mix up the audio from one ad with the visuals from another. It includes spots from Facebook, Pamper’s, Toyota, Coca-Cola, and the US Army.

10. The Wall Street Journal’s CMO Today has taken a deep dive into Sir Martin Sorrell’s “data binge.” The piece looks at WPP’s recent investments in comScore, Rentrak, and AppNexus.

NOW WATCH: Liam Neeson transformed what could have been an ordinary mobile game ad into a Super Bowl great



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.