The 10 things in advertising you need to know today

Rob Price/Business Insider Google has opened a bricks and mortar store in London.

Good morning. Here’s everything you need to know before you head into your first meeting.

1. InMobi’s CEO Naveen Tewari has insisted the company is not for sale. He was dismissing rumours that Google was lining up a $US1 billion acquisition bid for the mobile ad network.

2. Here’s what people really search for the most on Google — not just what’s trending. These were the most popular terms in the US in 2014, from Google trends.

3. Chinese e-commerce giant is reportedly investing $US200 million in Snapchat. That would value Snapchat at $US15 billion.

4. When this YouTube star held a book signing 8,000 teens turned up and police had to shut the area down. David Beckham did the same thing a week earlier and only 670 people showed.

5. We visited Google’s first ever UK retail store. It has lots of quirks and experimental pieces of tech for curious customers to play with.

6. McDonald’s has backtracked and is deciding to pay artists performing at its music showcase at SXSW. The fast food chain was publicly slammed by pop punk duo Ex Cops earlier this week for asking the band to play for free.

7. The UK is cracking down on advertisers that gives gifts to YouTube stars in exchange for air time on their channels. The ad regulator the Advertising Standards Authority is to place greater scrutiny on the relationship between brands and vloggers.

8. An online ad campaign is using Walmart’s new base pay policy to pressure Target into raising wages. Women’s advocacy group UltraViolet has peppered Target with cheap location-focused online ads.

9. Adidas has appointed 72andSunny to its global sports account, replacing longtime agency 180, AdAge reports. The agency will be responsible for marketing Adidas’ running, basketball, soccer, and women’s brands.

10. Carlsberg has made the most NSFW ad ever, according to Adweek. The video imagines what would happen if Carlsberg made exotic dramas….”they’d probably be the best in the world.”

