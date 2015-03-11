The 10 things in advertising you need to know

Instagram Jamie Oliver with Instagram CEO Kevin Systrom at the photo app’s second annual London party.

1. These are the 30 most creative women in advertising. Some of the fiercest talents in the industry today.

2. A bunch of celebrities turned up to Instagram’s second annual party in London. Celebrities in attendance included One Direction’s Liam Payne, celebrity chef Jamie Oliver, and comedian Russell Brand.

3. Here is why the Apple Watch always display the time as 10:09 in advertisements. Apple has a history of choosing a display time that has significance.

4. iPhone is angry about the Apple Watch advertisement the company has forced on to their home screens. The app, which also serves as an ad, is undeleteable.

Adobe is making its first “big foray into programmatic” advertising, according to AdExchanger. The marketing cloud company announced an update to its Media Optimizer product on Monday, which means it is now effectively a “full-scale self-service DSP” (demand-side platform) that gives advertisers a self-service option to buy display and search ads across the web.

6. Twitter has opened an office in Hong Kong. It gives the company an important foothold in Greater China. Its services are blocked on the mainland.

7. McDonald’s is having a huge identity crisis. It may be adding kale to the menu.

8. This startup may have found the answer for getting people to pay for journalism online.

It’s all about micropayments — and refunds.

9. Live sports broadcasting is coming to Snapchat, according to Digiday. The popular messaging and media consumption app is working to forge media rights deals with sports leagues and broadcast networks, including the NCAA and Turner.

10. The Cabletelevision Advertising Bureau is blaming the rise of web subscription services like Netflix for ratings woes, according to The Wall Street Journal’s CMO Today. The CAB said it estimates that about 40% of third and fourth quarter TV ratings declines can be attributed to such subscription online video services

