The 10 things in advertising you need to know today

Good morning. Here’s everything you need to know in the world of advertising today.

1. Facebook’s Messenger launched a clone of Snapchat. The social network announced Messenger Day, which lets users post photos and videos to their profile that disappear after 24 hours.

2. Sir Martin Sorrell made $US51 million from his incentive scheme in 2016. The WPP CEO’s total pay for the year will be announced in April when the company releases its annual report.

3. A bug in Google AMP pages in inflating traffic metrics. The bug can count up to four unique visits for one single user.

4. WhatsApp is letting startups test its business chat tools. The Facebook-owned messaging service is testing a service letting users speak directly to businesses.

5. Havas Group is bringing its media and creative divisions under one roof. As Campaign first reported, the two divisions will fall under one common P&L and Havas Media Group’s global managing director, Dominique Delport, will become global managing director and chief client officer of the combined group.

6. An analyst said Facebook would love to acquire Snap if shares drop below $US14. FBN Securities’ analyst Shebly Seyrafi speculated the Palo Alto-based social network would acquire the recently IPO’ed company for $US20 billion.

7. Conde Nast is joining forces with NBC Universal and Vox Media to sell digital ads. AdAge reports the media companies want to compete with Google and Facebook by giving advertisers greater reach among particular consumer groups.

8. NFL star Michael Bennett says he plans to donate all his 2017 endorsement earnings to charity. The Seahawks defensive end says he was inspired by Chance The Rapper and is encouraging other athletes to follow suit, ESPN reports.

9. Facebook is increasing the frequency of ads in Instant Articles. Ads can now be placed every 250 words, down from 350 words, according to Adweek.

10. Twitter is offering some advertisers guarantees on video ads. According to AdAge, the guaranteed campaigns, counted according to standards from the Media Ratings Council and confirmed by third parties, cost in the “low six figures.”

