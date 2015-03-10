The 10 things in advertising you need to know today

REUTERS/Robert Galbraith The Apple Watch dominated the headlines on Monday.

Good morning. Grab your morning coffee and catch up on all the latest advertising news.

1. It was the big Apple Watch launch event on Monday. Here is everything you need to know about Apple’s first wearable.

2. Apple has installed a permanent undeletable Apple Watch advertisement on the iPhone. It joins the legion of native Apple ads you can’t delete from your iPhone.

3. Here’s the first TV ad for the Apple Watch. Tagline: “The watch is coming.”

4. Google released a new Android Wear ad just minutes before Apple’s event on Monday. The ad touts Android’s latest marketing slogan “Be together. Not the same.”

5. The Scottish government has created a “coughing” bus shelter. The bus shelter ads are meant to warn passers-by about the early warning signs of lung cancer.

6. Twitter quietly bought a video startup that hasn’t launched yet. Periscope is building an app for streaming video from your phone.

7. WPP says Google is now its biggest partner. The world’s biggest advertising company said it spent $US2.9 billion on Google ads last year.

8. McDonald’s continues to lose American customers. The fast food chain’s US sales plunged 4% in February.

9. This ancient mobile phone TV ad managed to perfectly predict the future. Mobile carrier Orange’s 1994 UK launch ad accurately forecast that the mobile phone would be a universal product, not a niche purchase as many people thought at the time.

10. UK TV advertising spend hit a record £4.91 billion ($US7.4 billion) high in 2014, The Drum reports. UK TV marketing body Thinkbox, which compiled the data, said TV spend was boosted by online brands such as Amazon, Google, and Netflix.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.