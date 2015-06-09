The 10 things in advertising you need to know today

Good morning! Here’s everything you need to know in the world of advertising today.

1. Blendle, the micropayments app that lets readers pay around 20 cents per individual article online, has just signed up pretty much all the major German newspaper and magazine publishers. It’s a big step in the startup’s expansion, and the future of digital news.

2. Here is everything Apple announced at its biggest event of the year on Monday. Apple Music, iOS9, and more.

3. These four big startups could be toast after yesterday’s big Apple news. Some tech companies have reason to be worried.

4. John Chambers, the outgoing Cisco CEO has delivered a dire prediction. He thinks 40% of companies will be dead in 10 years.

5. This is the hidden psychology behind IKEA’s food court. A chef who has overseen a food service operation at an IKEA store answered a question on Quora on how it manipulates customers’ spending and eating habits.

6. Pizza Hut made one big mistake that sabotaged its turnaround. Marketing to millennials hasn’t stopped Pizza Hut’s sales from slumping.

7. This is what it’s like to use Amazon’s ambitious new device invented to take over online grocery shopping. Amazon Dash is really ambitious, and not at all perfect.

8. Coke is now making soda bottles out of sugar cane. They are not edible, but they are better for the environment.

9. This popular drink from the 1990s might be making a comeback. Pepsi might be bringing back Crystal Pepsi.

10. Bethany Mota has overtaken Michelle Phan as YouTube’s top beauty producer, The Wall Street Journal’s CMO Today. Mota has 8.7 million subscribers to Phan’s 7.7 million.

