The 10 things in advertising you need to know today

Good morning! Here’s everything you need to know in the world of advertising today.

1. Microsoft is getting out of the display advertising business. Up to 1,200 employees will be moving to AOL.

2. Adtech company RadiumOne has raised $US54 million. It is the company’s first raise since a Series B round in 2011.

3. This was the best of the best in advertising over the last 12 months. These were all the Grand Prix award-winning campaigns from Cannes this year.

4. Shazam just signed a big deal with musicians like Pitbull and Calvin Harris, letting them launch social media profiles in the app. It hopes the new function will encourage more user engagement, helping it sell more ads.

5. A Yelp-sponsored study says Google is making your search results worse. The company, which has long had a feud with Google, claims the search engine is weighting results towards its own services like Google+.

6. Apple is launching its new music streaming service today. It will inevitably become huge.

7. Facebook has opened its first ad sales office in Africa. Here’s why that is so important to the company.

8. There’s one key reason why people are spending more time on Facebook’s apps than Google’s. A new Forrester report says Facebook’s sense of “purpose” has helped it take the lead when it comes to time spent in apps.

9. Sheryl Sandberg has explained the most valuable aspect of her relationship with Mark Zuckerberg. It’s all about transparency.

10. Mediaocean, a New York-based company that supplies advertising software to the world’s biggest advertising agencies, has sold a majority stake in the business to private equity firm Vista Equity Partners. The deal values Mediaocean at around $US720 million.

