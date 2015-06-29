The 10 things in advertising you need to know today

swimsuitsforall/YouTube Denise Bidot stars in a new swimwear campaign.

Good morning! Here’s everything you need to know in the world of advertising today.

1. Members of the LGBT community protested against Facebook at the Pride Parade this weekend. Protesters held placards saying “Shame on FB,” decrying the social network’s “authentic name” policy, which some people think is discriminatory to people from the LGBT community who go by pseudonyms or nicknames.

2. An IBM engineer quit to become an Instagram star. These 29 photos prove it was a good idea.

3. Instagram is killing retail as we know it. Instagram is giving people unprecedented access to higher-level fashion, meaning everybody is now a critic.

4. Plus-size model Denise Bidot has gone un-retouched in a new swimsuit campaign promoting body acceptance. The Swimsuitsforall ad encourages women not to apologise or feel shame for their bodies.

5. The Google employee who died in a tragic accident at the Cannes advertising festival has been named. James Howard, who was 29-years-old, worked in Google’s UK marketing team.

6. An artist wants $US750,000 from Starbucks. She claims the coffee chain “brazenly” stole her work.

7. Nearly 1 in 10 people in and around the Cannes advertising festival were looking for love on dating apps. That’s according to data provided by mobile agency Joule.

8. Twitter has an exciting business it rarely talks about, but it could be a major money-maker. We spoke to the executive in charge of MoPub, the mobile app ad network, ad server, and real-time bidding exchange Twitter bought for $US350 million back in 2013.

9. Compact car brand MINI has a new “minimalistic” logo. It forms part of a major brand refresh as the company looks to tackle a more premium segment of the market.

10. The Drum persuaded Kim Kardashian to sit down for an interview with WPP chief Sir Martin Sorrell. Here’s what happened.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.