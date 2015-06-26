The 10 things in advertising you need to know today

Good morning! Here’s everything you need to know in the world of advertising today.

1. The next Fox CEO James Murdoch says India will offer “the single greatest opportunity” over the next decade. Murdoch is eager to take advantage of the “huge appetite” for media and entertainment in India, which is seeing “an explosion of internet growth.”

2. Nissan has won naming rights to a football stadium in its home state of Tennessee. The Tennessee Titans will now call their field Nissan Stadium.



3. Here is everything you need to know about beacons and Apple’s iBeacon system. Beacons could change the way people shop in stores and revolutionise how retailers collect consumer data and interact with shoppers, but there has been some confusion as to how they actually work.



4. A watchdog group has recreated the iconic “I’d like to buy the world a Coke” ad, but with a creepy twist. The Center for Science in the Public Interest recreated the 1971 ad with people who have illnesses tied to sugar consumption, such as diabetes, hypertension, tooth decay, and obesity.

5. Monica Lewinsky is asking the advertising world to say no to public shaming, AdAge reports. She says shaming leads to clicks, which lead to more advertising dollars being made, which leads to more shaming.

6. Tinder is going public. Its parent company AC/InterActive, the media conglomerate run by Barry Diller, is planning to take its Match unit public, which also includes Match.com.

7. MTV International is going through a massive rebrand, Digiday reports. One of the biggest changes will be the launch of a user-generated on-air platform called MTV Bump, which will take content created on social platforms and run it on the air.

The Huffington Post is launching a 24-hour online video news network called HuffPost 24. It also plans to create new dedicated film and television divisions.

9. Facebook is testing new mobile ads that could make lead-generation a lot easier, Adweek reports. The ads let customer sign up for newsletters or complete forms with just two taps of the screen, because they pull in their contact details from Facebook.

10. A startup called Vertical Mass believes it can help brands and celebrities better understand their fans, and reach them more easily, WSJ reports.

The company’s platform, called Identity, collects data on entertainment and sports fans from social media, mobile apps, e-commerce sites and content streaming services.

