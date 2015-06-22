The 10 things in advertising you need to know today

Good morning! Here’s everything you need to know in the world of advertising today.

1. Tinder is about to launch a video dating feature. Tinder users have really engaged with video advertising on the app, co-founder Sean Rad says, which has prompted the company to consider letting users add video to their profiles.

2. Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg is launching a brand new award at Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity to help shatter gender stereotypes. The Glass Lion award will recognise ads that explores ideas of gender and specifically address issues of gender inequality or prejudice.

3. Teenagers still think Facebook is cool. Facebook’s vice president of Europe, the Middle East, and Africa Nicola Mendelson says she has a “sneaky” focus group — her own children — which shows that teenagers still spend plenty of time on the site.



4. Digital LBi came top in the Pharma category of the Cannes Lions festival this weekend, marking the first Grand Prix from a US company this year. Adweek reports that the company won for an Astra Zeneca campaign featuring two dead fish educating men about heart health.



5. McDonalds has designed a new takeout bag that fits on a bicycle’s handlebars. The McBike bag was designed by ad agency Tribal Buenos Aires in Argentina, and debuted in Copenhagen.

6. Facebook is expected to outline a new format for mobile advertising at Cannes. According to WSJ’s CMO Today, advertisers may be able to add full-screen video, product information, and other content to their own branded, interactive destinations on Facebook.

7. Magna Global just reduced its global advertising revenue forecast for the year to $US513 billion, a growth of 3.9% from 2014 spending levels. CMO Today reports that worldwide ad revenue is unlikely to see the same 4.9% boost as last year because growth from emerging markets is slowing.



8. Advertising agency 180LA submitted a sneaky recruitment ad for a new CMO as an award entry in four Cannes competitions. Adweek reports that the video is a mock case study explaining the kind of personal “results” a creative director can achieve by joining the company.



9. Wimbledon spectators will be heavily discouraged from using streaming apps like Periscope during this summer’s tournament. But Wimbledon’s digital team will use the app themselves to capture specific moments of the tournament.



10. Amazon is going to start paying authors by how many pages people read on their Kindle. Amazon says the move comes in response to authors “who asked us to better align payout with the length of books and how much customers read.”



