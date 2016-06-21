The 10 things in advertising you need to know today

Good morning. Here’s everything you need to know in the world of advertising today.

1. Flipboard’s CEO Mike McCue spoke to us about how the company will be “cash flow positive pretty soon.” He said the key to making money is “class not mass” advertising.

2. Mark Zuckerberg was asked at Facebook’s shareholder’s meeting: “What do you hope your daughter would say about you and Facebook further down the line?” Sheryl Sandberg said it was her “favourite question that’s ever been asked at any shareholder meeting for any company ever.”

3. The modelling industry is experiencing one unprecedented change. There is now far more acceptance about different body types, plus-size model Jennie Runk told Business Insider.

4. Yahoo could beat ESPN at its own game this week with one of its “best assets.” Yahoo’s star basketball reporter Adrian Wojnarowski is live-streaming the NBA draft for the first time.

5. Eric Schmidt gave us a glimpse of the strategy he’s using to persuade the EU to not declare Google a monopoly. On Monday, at the Cannes Lions ad festival in southern France, the Alphabet chairman answered questions onstage about the “anxiety” Europe feels about Google’s dominance on the continent.

6. Microsoft slammed Google Chrome’s biggest problem. In a blog post published Monday, Microsoft boasts that the Edge browser that comes with every copy of the new Windows 10 operating system gets you as much as 70% more battery life than Google Chrome and 43% as much battery than Firefox on a laptop.

7. There’s one huge difference in attitude among boomers, Gen X, and millennials. One major difference between these generations? Millennials want to be special.

8. Facebook’s fast-loading, immersive Canvas tool, which combines video, text, and photo slideshows in an interactive, scrolling format, isn’t just for advertisers anymore. The company is letting any business with a Page create Canvases for free.

9. Black cab app Gett launched a billboard campaign that mocks Uber for being expensive. “You didn’t know what surging meant until you knew what Uber meant,” reads one of the billboards.

10. Cable TV and digital ad spend jumped in May, according to Adweek. Standard Media Index data shows a 16% increase in the scatter market.

