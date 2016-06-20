The 10 things in advertising you need to know today

Good morning. Here’s everything you need to know in the world of advertising today.

1. It’s Cannes Lions week. Keep up to date with all the action with our Facebook Live reports.

2. One year after launch, we found out what’s happening at Truffle Pig. The content agency owned by WPP, Snapchat, and The Daily Mail was launched at Cannes Lions 2015.

3. Snapchat put beds in the lofts it’s using as offices, but neighbours suspect nobody lives there. For the last 18 months, Snapchat has been inspected by the city of Los Angeles for its use of the Thornton Lofts apartment spaces, which the company uses as offices.

4. Facebook’s genre-breaking ‘Canvas’ ads show why the social network is a force to be reckoned with. It’s a great example of how Facebook’s formidable tech expertise can translate into the kind of advertising revenue that keeps its market cap at a healthy $323 billion.

5. Snapchat’s CEO wore the company’s secret-camera sunglasses in public — and nobody noticed. In August, Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel was pictured wearing a very different pair of sunglasses from his usual ones while on vacation in Corsica with his girlfriend, the model Miranda Kerr.

6. Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer increased spending after secretly agreeing with investors to cut costs. On average, Yahoo’s costs went up 21% in the first two quarters after the deal, compared to the previous year’s 6% increase.

7. The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles are crushing Viacom’s business. The parent company of media properties such as Paramount Pictures and MTV, slashed its forecast for its coming quarter due to the disappointing release of the new movie “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows.”

8. Twitter advertisers can now get more stats on how their videos are performing, Adweek reports. New stats include completion rate and viewability.

9. A UK programmatic publisher alliance is struggling to launch, Digiday reports. Symmachia, led by the Association of Online Publishers, has failed to come to fruition after 15 months.

10. Pro-Trump PAC spending on TV and radio has quadrupled to $2 million, AdAge reports. Spending has jumped in just two weeks.

