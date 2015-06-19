The 10 things in advertising you need to know today

Cate Gillon/Getty Images McDonald’s is looking to overseas to secure its future.

Good morning! Here’s everything you need to know in the world of advertising today.

1. A former Googler has declared war on ad blockers with a new startup that tackles them in an unorthodox way. Google’s former general manager of marketplace development Ben Barokas has launched Sourcepoint, an ad blocker blocker, with $US10 million Series A funding.

2. Google is reportedly considering an acquisition of the company behind Tesco’s Clubcard, Dunnhumby. Sky News reports that Google could team up with private equity group Permira to buy the data and loyalty business.

3. McDonald’s future isn’t about America any more. For the first time in more than 40 years, the number of McDonald’s restaurants in America is shrinking.

4. New York-based ad tech company Undertone has acquired Sparkflow, a mobile advertising startup based in Buenos Aires, which specialises in cross-screen rich media advertising. A person familiar with the company told Business Insider the deal was “sub-$US20 million.”

5. Google made an under the radar acquisition of a company that lets you try apps on the mobile web before you download them. Google’s acquisition of Agawi could be a way to encourage people away from apps to the mobile web, or it might be to help the company create a novel form of mobile app install ad.

6. Twitter launched a new feature called “Project Lightning.” It wants to showcase photos and videos around events, for both logged-in and logged-out users.

7. Apple invented a new type of viral advertising that can track users on social media. It has been granted a patent for a new viral advertising management system that can track ads or media content as it is shared via different methods such as email, Facebook, Twitter, and SMS.

8. Facebook users in the Middle East and Africa use its apps in some surprisingly different ways. Farmers in Kuwait have been using Instagram to sell sheep, for example.

9. There’s a funny backstory behind why Under Armour decided to use the British spelling. It’s all to do with trademarks and phone numbers.

10. Twitter wants a CEO who can make a full-time commitment to the company. That seemingly rules out Jack Dorsey, who is also running his payments company Square.

