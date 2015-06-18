The 10 things in advertising you need to know today

REUTERS/Chris Pizzello Hulk Hogan is suing Gawker.

Good morning! Here’s everything you need to know in the world of advertising today.

1. The Guardian is about to appoint David Pemsel as its chief executive. He was previously deputy CEO.

2. The ad industry is about to find out just how big a problem transparency really is. The Association of National Advertisers has put out a call for an independent research agency to look into issues such as media rebates, kickbacks, and contracts.

3. Gawker Media CEO Nick Denton is confident his company will win its $US100 million lawsuit with Hulk Hogan. The media company published an article with an excerpt of a sex tape starring the former wrestler.

4. Google announced a hefty move in its measurement war against Facebook. Google’s DoubleClick for advertisers has launched cross-device measurement.

5. Snapchat has turned its popular geofilters into ads. McDonalds is already on board.

6. A designer has called Spotify’s new logo change “self-indulgent.” Smith & Milton’s group creative director Steve Anderson says users will be asking: “What does it mean for me? Why should I care?”

7. Fox News boss Roger Ailes has been demoted in the Murdoch executive shake-up. Ailes famously doesn’t get on with the Murdoch sons, who are now in charge of Fox.

8. Snapchat’s Live Stories feature can reportedly make $US400,000 from 10-second ads. The section can attract about 20 million people every day.

9. Here’s why Hulu dropped the “Plus” from its subscription service’s name. A staffer told us it would make marketing more effective.

10. Cablevision CEO James Dolan thinks we will see a 20% to 25% reduction in big bundle cable packages over the next five years. Channels without a strong brand identity are going to run into trouble, he added.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.