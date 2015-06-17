The 10 things in advertising you need to know today

Mike Coppola/Getty Images The Beastie Boys are getting more money from Monster, after the brand used the band’s songs without permission.

1. Meet Facebook’s most important exec outside the US. Nicola Mendelsohn spoke to Business Insider about global differences in the way people from different regions use Facebook, ad blocking, teen use of Facebook, and gender equality in the workplace.

2. Adblock Plus wants businesses to install its ad blocking service at a company-wide level. The ad blocker says it has received requests from more than 300 businesses and organisations for the ability to roll out a large scale deployment of Adblock Plus across entire IT systems.

3. Google has released an incredibly uplifting ad about a transgender man’s transition. It promotes the Google My Business service.

4. A judge just ruled Monster Energy must pay the Beastie Boys $US668,000 in legal fees in addition to last year’s $US1.7 million verdict. Last June a court ruled Monster used five Beastie Boys songs in a marketing video without authorization from the band.

5. Spotify made a tiny change to its logo. Most people won’t even notice it.

6. Brits are still watching more porn than YouTube. Porn takes up 5% of UK consumers’ total video viewing time, while YouTube takes up just 3.5%, according to new analysis from TV marketing body Thinkbox.

7. Twitter is following Facebook by making videos automatically play in the feed. It is also introducing a new 100% video viewability standard, meaning advertisers will only pay if a video is 100% in view on the user’s device, and has been watched for at least 3 seconds.

8. Marissa Mayer has a new way to describe Yahoo. “We may not be the biggest technology company, but we’re the biggest technology company that understands media. We may not be the biggest media company, but we’re the biggest media company that gets tech.”

9. Snapchat’s CEO Evan Spiegel created a random lo-fi video to explain why the app is so hot. He breaks down the app’s confusing layout, and how the app helps people express themselves.

10. There’s an ugly truth behind Sony’s surprising new pay-per-channel TV plan. It looks like costs are going to add up pretty quickly.

