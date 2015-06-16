The 10 things in advertising you need to know today

REUTERS/David Ryder Starbucks chief executive Howard Schultz, pictured with images from the company’s new ‘Race Together’ project behind him, speaks during the company’s annual shareholder’s meeting in Seattle, Washington March 18, 2015.

Good morning! Here’s everything you need to know in the world of advertising today.

1. Pepsi is taking an audacious swipe at Coke. Pepsi’s new ad campaign pokes fun at Coke’s polar bear mascots, and the Share a Coke promotion.

2. It looks like Sony is going to beat Apple to the a la carte TV game. Sony’s new offering launches in July, and it will be the first paid TV service to allow users to subscribe to individual channels, without the purchase of a multi-channel bundle.

3. Netflix has just relaunched its website. It gets rid of one of its most annoying features: carousel-style browsing.

4. These are the top 15 apparel brands for millennials. That’s according to a study of 1,500 millennials from ad agency Moosylvania.

5. Evan Spiegel says you’ve been holding your phone the wrong way. In his mind, videos should always be shot vertically, not horizontally.

6. This is the story behind one of Starbucks’ most embarrassing moments in history. A deep dive into the #RaceTogether campaign.

7. Disney has a secret army of mothers who flood the internet with Disney propaganda. They’re known as the Disney Social Media Mums.

8. One of Twitter’s biggest investors doesn’t want Jack Dorsey to be the company’s new CEO. Prince Alwaleed bin Talal, who owns 5% of the company, thinks Dorsey should concentrate on his other company Square instead.

9. Subway made two mistakes that are destroying its business. It failed to keep up with the competition, and it over-prioritised restaurant expansion versus restaurant improvement.

10. Facebook has launched a new standalone app called Moments. It allows you to share a batch of photos with your friends.

NOW WATCH: 70 people were injured while filming this movie with 100 untamed lions



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.