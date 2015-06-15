The 10 things in advertising you need to know today

Twitter It looks like Jack Dorsey is the only realistic candidate to become Twitter’s permanent CEO.

Good morning! Here’s everything you need to know in the world of advertising today.

1. Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel’s leadership style has been compared to that of Sir Martin Sorrell. The comparison came from Daily Mail US boss Jon Steinberg.

2. An investment bank made an epic presentation on the future of digital media. LUMA Partners’ huge slide deck looks at tech, marketing, convergent TV, and open platforms versus closed ones.

3. Facebook is bringing back the silent newsreel. Publishers have found they can better capture Facebook users’ attention by allowing them to consume autoplay video with the sound off.

4. Jack Dorsey is the only person that can be Twitter’s next CEO. The interim CEO won’t deny that he wants the job permanently, it would be a tough job for an outsider, and the favourite “insider” being tipped for the role is revenue chief Adam Bain, but he’s a business guy, not a product guy.

5. People are seriously talking about whether Apple’s new ad blocking technology for iPhone will destroy the web. It looks like the company is planning to let iPhone and iPad users who update to iOS 9 to block ads on the Safari web browser — and people within the advertising and publishing industries are concerned.

6. These 12 fast food items look nothing like their ads. We’ve compared the marketing with reality for brands including KFC, Starbucks, and McDonald’s.

7. Former ad exec and entrepreneur Cindy Gallop has told a story about how she was sexually harassed at the Cannes Lions advertising festival. She says it’s one of the reasons why she thinks half of all managers should be women.

8. There’s a surprising reason why all your food-related apps are red. The colour is said to increase appetite.

9. A former Apple employee has described what it was like to work on the design team under Steve Jobs. He met with the team every other Monday, which meant they were under pressure to work every other weekend in order to impress Jobs.

10. Here are seven strategies Coca-Cola has used to become one of the world’s most recognisable brands. Coca-Cola VP of innovation and entrepreneurship David Butler and Fast Company senior editor Linda Tischler have explored the strategies in a new book: “Design to Grow: How Coca-Cola Learned to Combine Scale and Agility (and How You Can Too.)”

