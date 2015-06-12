The 10 things in advertising you need to know today

Calvin Klein Calvin Klein’s marketing boss has spoken about why the brand chose Justin Bieber as its ambassador.

1. Twitter’s CEO Dick Costolo is stepping down. We spoke to Costolo and Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey, who is taking over as interim CEO.

2. Here’s what one former Twitter insider thinks could happen with the CEO search. Our source says Twitter could look to Flipboard for its next CEO, but it could risk losing its head of revenue Adam Bain.

3. Rupert Murdoch is stepping down as CEO of 21st Century Fox. He is being replaced by his son James.

4. Facebook tried to copy Apple with its big Oculus unveiling on Thursday night. But it failed miserably.

5. Video ad tech company TubeMogul raised $US83 million in a secondary market offering. The CEO told us the the big financing proves there is confidence in the company, at a time when other ad tech stocks are getting hammered by the markets.

6. Sprite is covering its cans in rap lyrics. The soda’s packaging will feature lyrics from rappers Drake, Rakim, Nas, and Notorious B.I.G.

7. One of the most popular services people use to access Netflix for free overseas is spamming users with demanding ads. ViperDNS has flooded people’s Netflix apps with ads saying they need to visit its website.

8. The world’s biggest sponsors want to work with these 10 European soccer players. Sports intelligence company Repucom has released a ranking of the top 10 “most marketable” European footballers.

9. Making Justin Bieber the face of Calvin Klein “was the hardest choice I ever had to make.” That’s according to Calvin Klein’s marketing chief Melisa Goldie.

10. FIFA’s communications director has quit after making an awesome joke about the organisation on Swiss TV. Walter De Gregorio had quipped: “FIFA president Sepp Blatter, the media director, and the general secretary are sitting in a car, who is driving? The police!”

