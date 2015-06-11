The 10 things in advertising you need to know today

Good morning! Here’s everything you need to know in the world of advertising today.

1. It looks as though Apple is about to allow people to block ads on their iPhones and iPads. That’s another huge blow for publishers who rely on ads for the majority of their revenues.

2. Google lost out on $US6.6 billion in revenue to ad blockers last year, according to research from PageFair. That’s equivalent to 10% of the total revenue Google reported last year.

3. San Francisco has become the first city in the US to pass a law requiring a health warning to be displayed on ads for sugary drinks. The law puts soda in the same category as alcohol and tobacco.

4. Nike is taking over the NBA. Nike will become the exclusive provider of on-court gear for the professional basketball league in 2017, taking over from Adidas.

5. It’s official: Pizza Hut is bringing its most ridiculous ever menu item to America. Ready yourselves for the hot dog stuffed crust.

6. These are the 29 best modern-day “Mad Men” to follow on Instagram. Selfies, holiday pics, and long Martini lunches galore.

7. Men are furious about Lululemon’s new underwear. The “no boxer boxer” is a flop.

8. The first ads for Apple Music are out. One tells us the entire history of recorded sound has been building up to this launch.

9. Burger King paid $US200,000 to get its mascot in the American Pharoah trainer’s entourage. The “King” stood behind Bob Baffert at the Belmont Stakes.

10. Netflix and Marriott have struck a pioneering deal to transform hotel room entertainment. Marriott is adding Netflix to its in-room TVs.

