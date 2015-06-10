The 10 things in advertising you need to know today

McDonald’s There could be a sketchy reason why fast food chains are bringing back their 1990s mascots.

Good morning! Here’s everything you need to know in the world of advertising today.

1. These are the 16 best CEOs in tech, according to their employees. All of the CEOs on the list received at least 100 reviews from employees on job hunting site Glassdoor in the past year.

2. Apple’s new music service has drawn a suspicious eye from regulators. The attorney generals of New York and Connecticut, as well as the European Commission, are investigating whether Apple may have pressured music labels into taking their music off rival services’ catalogues.

3. An upcoming iPad feature could be a part of Apple’s plans to blow up the TV industry. Picture-in-picture video could hint at Apple’s bigger plans for TV streaming.

4. There could be a sketchy reason why fast food companies are bringing back mascots. KFC resurrected Colonel Sanders, McDonald’s has revamped the Hamburglar, and Burger King’s mascot has become much more visible recently.

5. The Rock’s new HBO series “Ballers” is using NFL logos without the league’s consent. The NFL has no involvement with the series.

6. Vice’s CEO Shane Smith has hinted that the company might be close to an IPO. He said: “We would be stupid if we didn’t see what the market will pay.”

7. McDonald’s has made two high profile hires to its communications and marketing teams. President Obama’s former press secretary Robert Gibbs joins as global chief communications officer, while Bacardi’s chief marketing officer Silvia Lagnado has been appointed as the fast food brand’s global chief marketing officer.

8. People were expecting a shareholder revolt at WPP’s AGM over CEO Sir Martin Sorrell’s $US66 million compensation package. But he got away relatively unscathed.

9. McDonald’s is testing new mini meals. The meals cost between $US2.99 and $US3.99.

10. FCB has poached Leo Burnett’s chief creative officer. Susan Credle replaces Jonathan Harries, who has held the post since 2006 and will become FCB’s chairman, Adweek reports.

