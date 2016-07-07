The 10 things in advertising you need to know today

Good morning. Here’s everything you need to know in the world of advertising today.

1. These are the top 10 YouTube channels in the UK right now. From familiar favourites like PewDiePie to free music channel NoCopyrightSounds.

2. Snapchat launched a new feature called Memories. It lets users save snaps indefinitely, with the option to add them to their Snapchat Stories later on.

3. Google bought a startup that specialises in “instant object recognition.” French firm Moodstocks says it expects the deal to be completed in the next few weeks, but there’s no word on how much Google is playing for the company.

4. Twitter is live-streaming the Wimbledon tennis tournament. It’s a glimpse into the company’s future.

5. The summer camp for billionaires, Allen & Co’s Sun Valley conference, has kicked off this week. We’ve rounded up some of the biggest deals the conference has hatched over the years.

6. These are the four challenges to Netflix’s expansion. A limited amount of local content, language barriers, expensive price points in some markets, and undeveloped payment processing and broadband infrastructure could all hold the company back in certain markets.

7. Food delivery company Deliveroo paid for sponsored memes on Twitter. Several high-profile “reactions” Twitter accounts that are known for their memes posted messages about Deliveroo on Wednesday alongside photos of Harry Potter, Gandalf, and Scar from “The Lion King”.

8. Snapchat hired a top Hollywood special effects guru to work on augmented reality. Raffael Dickreuter joined the company last month as a “concept and augmented reality designer.”

9. Fox News CEO Roger Ailes has denied allegations of sexual harassment made by former Fox News host Gretchen Carlson as “false.” Carlson’s filed a lawsuit against Ailes claiming she was fired from the network after she “rebuffed Mr Ailes’ sexual advances.”

10. Sky Atlantic’s boss thinks “Game of Thrones” fandom has hit a “critical mass” in the UK. Now Zai Bennett is on the hunt for a homegrown drama that can reach its scale.

