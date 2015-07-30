The 10 things in advertising you need to know today

Twitter/@digitalori Crispin Porter + Bogusky global CEO Lori Senecal is on Business Insider’s 2015 advertising rich list. But where?

Good morning. Here’s everything you need to know in the world of advertising today.

1. WPP and US buyout firm Providence are lining up a £350 million ($US546 million) bid for Chime Communications. The bid is a 33% premium on Chime’s closing price of 274.5p on Wednesday.

2. These are the 17 richest people in advertising. We’ve ranked the best-paid ad execs by their total compensation, as per SEC filings and annual reports.

3. Facebook’s Q2 beat earnings expectations. But the stock sunk after Facebook missed on daily average user expectations and because it revealed significant expenses in the quarter.

4. On the call, Facebook revealed its genius plan to make money from Messenger. “The playbook that we’re gonna run with Messenger and WhatsApp is kinda similar to how we thought about building a business in Facebook and Newsfeed,” Zuckerberg said.

5. Mobile now makes up 75% of Facebook’s ad revenue. That’s up from 62% a year ago.

6. Amazon is charging $US5 for a sticky button you can press to buy more products from the company. Dash, which Amazon revealed on March 31, is an actual product (not an April Fools’ joke) and you can buy it now.

7. Google is officially rolling out what could be a solid new revenue stream. Search ads are coming on the Google Play store.

8. Calvin Klein has released its most suggestive campaign yet. Its newest ad is about sexting.

9. KFC has a new chicken bucket. It allows you to wirelessly print photos from your phone.

10. The CEO of Taboola loves drones so much, he filmed a tour of his office with one. The video takes viewers around the online content recommendation platform’s swanky New York City digs.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.