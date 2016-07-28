The 10 things in advertising you need to know today

Justin Sullivan/Getty Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg speaks during the 2013 TechCrunch Disrupt conference on September 11, 2013 in San Francisco, California.

1. Facebook smashed its Q2 earnings. It delivered a 59% increase in revenue that blew past Wall Street targets and sent its shares rocketing up 8% to a new all-time high.

2. There was just one note of caution in Facebook’s insanely optimistic earnings. Ad load growth is likely to slow down.

3. Mark Zuckerberg also put Google on notice that it’s going after its cash cow. Facebook has plans for search advertising.

4. Abercrombie & Fitch has ditched its blatantly sexual campaigns for a new look. Here’s the new fall campaign.

5. Shops, pubs, and cafes are spending money on Pokémon Go to bring in more customers. We spoke to some small business owners about how they’re using the game to drive footfall.

6. The man who moulded Google’s culture over the last 10 years just stepped down. Laszlo Bock, who has led Google HR for the past 10 years, is being replaced by VP of UK sales Eileen Naughton.

7. Marissa Mayer is still more popular than any past Yahoo CEO. That’s according to data from Glassdoor.

8. Advertisers are now able to buy programmatic ads to target kids online. Rubicon Project has formed a partnership with “kid-safe” marketing platform SuperAwesome to create a kid-focused programmatic advertising exchange.

9. Pinterest has poached a top Snapchat exec who had only been there since March. Gunnard Johnson was Snapchat’s head of quantitative ads and he’ll now become Pinterest’s head of measurement science and insights.

10. Musician Father John Misty revealed Chipotle offered him $250,000 to cover the BackStreet Boys’ ’90s hit “I Want It That Way.” His response to the request — “Cool, so then I can just buy like two Cadillacs and just crash them together — I don’t want your f—ing burrito money” — is going viral.

