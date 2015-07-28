The 10 things in advertising you need to know today

YouTube/E! Entertainment Ads during the premiere of ‘I Am Cait’ on E! fetched high rates.

Good morning. Here’s everything you need to know in the world of advertising today.

1. Business Insider has launched a new standalone website: Tech Insider. The new digital publication focuses on tech, science, innovation, and culture.

2. More people are using Comcast for the internet than TV for the first time ever. Comcast now has 22.5 million internet subscribers, and 22.5 million video customers.

3. Disney is toying with selling ESPN as a standalone service like HBO Now. Disney CEO Bob Iger said the company may explore selling more of its properties a la carte, but it’s not likely within the next five years.

4. Here’s what it cost advertisers for a 30-second slot during E’s “I Am Cait” premiere. Ads cost between $US90,000 and $US200,000, according to individuals with knowledge of the rates.

5. Microsoft wants $US1.49 a month to remove the ads it shows inside Solitaire on Windows 10. Your subscription also gets you a score boost and a bunch of extra “coins.”

6. Google has admitted defeat and gutted a key part of Google+. You no longer need a Google+ account to use YouTube, or any other Google sites.

7. Brands are reportedly paying Instagram star “The Fat Jew” $US6,000 for a shout-out in his photos. The comedian has worked with brands including Bud Light and Seamless.

8. Gawker Media has announced its “second act.” The troubled media company has moved into a new office, is making a number of senior hires, and it has refreshed its editorial code.

9. The amount of TV kids are watching has collapsed. This chart from The Wall Street Journal, using Nielsen data, shows how TV viewing hours amongst millennials has plummeted since 2010.

10. Baidu’s shares nosedived after an earnings whiff. China’s biggest internet search company spent heavily to diversify away from its core search advertising business.

