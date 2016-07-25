The 10 things in advertising you need to know today

Getty Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer.

Good morning. Here’s everything you need to know in the world of advertising today.

1. Verizon is due to announce a $5 billion deal to acquire Yahoo, according to various reports. The terms of the deal are still unclear.

2. Tim Armstrong of Verizon-owned AOL is expected to take on responsibility for Yahoo. Here are all the challenges he faces.

3. Saatchi & Saatchi chairman and Publicis Groupe head coach Kevin Roberts explains what Hillary Clinton needs to do to win over Trump. She needs a clearer message and to appeal to a “sense of loss,” Roberts said.

4. A judge has ruled ad tech CEO Gurbaksh Chahal violated his probation. The CEO of Gravity4 and RadiumOne founder will be sentenced on August 12.

5. Data from Tubular Labs shows Facebook Live Video is facing the same fundamental problem as Twitter. Live video views are increasing, but the number of streams and the number of accounts producing them hasn’t seen the same spike.

6. People are spending more time on Pokémon Go than Facebook and Snapchat. Analytics company 7Park Data says that users spent an average of 75 minutes in the app during its first week of release.

7. ITV, Britain’s biggest ad-funded broadcaster, has reacted to Brexit with unofficial hiring freeze and pay-rise ban. ITV also took a decision to close its defined pension benefit scheme.

8. Ikon Communications is being accused of “misleading and dishonest conduct” by a client it is suing for nearly $1 million in unpaid fees, AdNews reports. Ikon says haircare brand Advangen failed to pay invoices for an ad campaign, but Advangen’s owner says it “strongly disputes that Ikon is entitled to be paid for the work being invoiced.”

9. The Adweek creative 100 is out. The annual list of the most creative people in marketing and media.

10. The US Olympic Committee has issued a stern warning to non-sponsors about stealing intellectual property, The Drum reports. “Commercial entities may not post about the Trials or Games on their corporate social media accounts,” says USOC chief marketing officer, Lisa Baird, in a letter. “This restriction includes the use of USOC’s trademarks in hashtags such as #Rio2016 or #TeamUSA.”

