The 10 things in advertising you need to know today

Here's everything you need to know in the world of advertising today.

1. UK broadcaster Channel 5 has a novel plan for growing its online video service. It is launching a TV channel called My5.

2. Google-backed UK startup Yieldify is settling with the US rival that accused it of copying code. The accusations, leveled by US competitor Bounce Exchange, prompted an ugly year-long legal battle, complete with counter-suits, threats targeting customers, and name-calling — but now it’s over.

3. The Daily Mail’s earnings suggested Brexit’s impact on advertising may not be as disastrous as first thought. The company’s print advertising revenues were down 8% in the three weeks after the EU referendum, but that was better than the 11 month decline in the three months to the end of June.

4. Maurice Lévy chatted to Business Insider about Viva Technology Paris, account losses, rebates, and Publicis in post-Brexit Britain. He’s anxious for Prime Minister Theresa May to move quickly.

5. Snapchat’s Bitmoji update was so popular it crashed its servers and sent the app down. A source tells Business Insider more people are using Bitmoji than the app’s new Memories feature.

6. Spotify is making programmatic audio ads available on its platform. It has struck deals with The Rubicon Project, The Trade Desk, and AppNexus, AdAge reports.

7. Havas’ organic growth slowed to 2.7% in the second quarter of 2016, AdAge reports. That’s down from 3.4% in the previous quarter.

8. Chipotle’s new loyalty program is taking off. But there’s a catch: The program is only temporary, lasting just three months.

9. How UK startup Crowdmix blew through £14 million before going bankrupt. Crowdmix was hoping to be a social network and streaming site, but it never properly launched, before going bust.

10. Al Jazeera is coming back to the US. The move comes three months after it shut down its US cable TV network, citing economic challenges in the US media market.

