The 10 things in advertising you need to know today

Good morning! Here’s everything you need to know in the world of advertising today.

1. Several of Google’s rivals have reportedly complained to the EU about the company’s dominance of the ad tech market. OpenX, WPP’s AppNexus, and Microsoft are among those that have raised concerns, according to the Financial Times.

2. Apple says more people are ditching Android for the iPhone than ever before. Speaking on Apple’s quarterly earnings call, Apple CEO Tim Cook pointed to the various marketing strategies the company is using to grow the iPhone’s market share — one of which is tempting Android users to switch.

3. Keds is banking on Taylor Swift to transform its canvas shoes into feminist icons. Keds has launched a new global brand campaign dubbed “Ladies First.”

4. Abercrombie is taking an extreme measure to catch up with the competition. The retailer is responding with cheaper prices.

5. Yahoo beat its Q2 revenue targets but its sales forecast was light. Its revenue growth is coming at a price: Traffic acquisition costs were up $US44 million year-on-year.

6. Omnicom Group, the world’s second-largest advertising agency holding company, reported a 1.7% drop in worldwide revenue year-over-year in its second quarter to $US3.8 billion as it was negatively impacted by FX. Net income fell 3.5% to $US313.9 million in the period.

7. One of the most beloved clothing stores of the ’90s is reopening. Limited Too is making a comeback.

8. The new trailer is out for Pixar’s next movie. “The Good Dinosaur” explores what the Earth would look like if dinosaurs never became extinct.

9. Web video pioneer Young Hollywood has launched a linear TV network on Apple TV, The Wall Street Journal’s CMO Today reports. The company is best known for producing celebrity interviews from its Beverly Hills studio.

10. James Murdoch, Carolyn Everson, Jim Cramer, and more will be speaking at Business Insider’s IGNITION 2015 conference. IGNITION takes place December 8-9 at the Time Warner Center in New York City.

